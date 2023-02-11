NEWS

Kwankwaso Rejects Pre Election Polls, Says NNPP Has Locked North

According to reports by Sahara Reporters, presidential flag bearer of the NNPP Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has noted his party has the Northern region locked, going into the February 25 presidential poll.

Rabiu disclosed this on Friday, during an interview.

Asked if he feels he can win the election, he said, “Of course as far we are concerned in the New Nigeria Peoples Party, we have gained Northern Nigeria.”

“In fact even today, when I had a call from a media house, I was there alongside the youth wing of CAN, and all of them endorsed me, which is very good for our beloved nation.”

The erstwhile Kano governor also shared his thoughts on the tonnes of independent pre election polls projecting Gregory Obi as the winner.

“Even a lunatic knows that I’m over and above six percent or even sixty percent. They have done it; we have spotted the in house figures of the Peoples Democratic Party and APC, and they dare not divulge it.”

