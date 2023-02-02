Kwankwaso: Poor Nigerians Being Punished, No Bank Will Deny Presidential Candidates Money

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has accused the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of punishing ordinary Nigerians with the naira redesign policy.

The apex bank announced the naira redesign policy in October 2022, and new N200, N500 and N1,000, became legal tender on 15 December, 2022.

Although the new naira was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on November 23, 2022, it didn’t enter circulation until December.

The CBN was forced to extend the deadline for the old notes to continue to be accepted as legal tender until January 31 because it has been challenging to obtain the new naira notes.

Buhari stated that the measure was intended to punish corrupt individuals and those funding terrorists in response to the stress Nigerians experienced when attempting to obtain the new naira notes.

Ordinary Nigerians, according to the president, would not be permitted to suffer as a result of the programme.

However, Kwankwaso claimed on Thursday’s episode of Sunrise Daily of Channels Television that the policy could not hurt the wealthy since they own the banks.

According to Kwankwaso, powerful politicians, especially presidential contenders, either own majority stakes in banks or have connections that can help them get the funds they require.

“Government should be there to solve problems for its citizens, not create needless suffering.”

“The three months and even the 10 days they are mentioning do not sit well with us in the NNPP. Many Abuja residents who are comfortable in their workplaces or homes are unable to comprehend what is going on outside.

“What the government is saying is about leaders and politicians who would want to take too much money. They are unaware that many of our coworkers, politicians, notably presidential candidates, and consequently everyone in their party are bank owners.

“On top of that, there are banks everywhere near them. Thus, they stand to gain nothing. Both the PDP and the APC have governors. By this point, governors would have gotten a lot of money from the banks in their states.

“I’m sure one or two of them may have banks or possess significant interests in some of these banks if their buddies have banks,” I said.

“Some people in politics could be grumbling for tactical reasons, but I don’t think they really mean it. I think their grumbling is just a gimmick. We think they don’t have any problems. You see, businesspeople and small-time traders are the ones who have actual problems.

