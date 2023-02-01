This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso, Peter Obi disagree with Atiku over alliance talks

The New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party have disagreed with claims by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, that they were engaged in alliance talks.

National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Prof. Rufai Alkali, in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Wednesday, denied the existence of any such talks.

He said, “There is no such talk to our knowledge. We just returned from our campaign in Ibadan, our party and our candidate are in this election to win.

Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, our candidate, is the one to beat; he is not resigning for anyone or any party.

In a similar vein, the Chief Spokesman for the Labour Party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, stated, “To the best of my knowledge, there is no such discussion. Our candidate is in Sokoto, and we have already conducted campaigns in 29 states. While we are busy campaigning, others are speculating.

“It’s too late to even begin to think that our candidate will resign for anyone right now. We encourage anyone or any party to resign in favour of our nominee.

They both asserted this in reaction to Atiku’s assertions that alliance negotiations were still in progress during an interview with the BBC.

In the interview, the PDP presidential candidate hinted at a potential coalition in his favour with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

In addition, Atiku utilised the interview to address a variety of matters pertaining to his campaign and his bid for the presidency.

When asked about the likelihood of alliance discussions, Atiku responded, “Of course, sure, it’s politics; we’re talking with them, anyone of them. They don’t pose a threat to me, though.

He added that he has no fear of any politician, least of all Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, his rival in the All Progressives Congress. When asked if he was terrified of Tinubu, the man responded, “No, I’m not afraid of that; I’ve never been afraid of any politician.”

“My vision is to ensure that I used all the things I have done in government and politics for the development of the country, but especially what I used to tell my children that I gave birth to, gave them education (Western and Islamic), after they graduated (from high school),” Atiku said when asked about his plans for Nigeria if he wins the presidency.

I forbade them from staying there while attending schools abroad, so they all returned to Nigeria. So, what type of nation am I leaving for them and other Nigerian-born children? This is what motivates me to ask, “If I win this time, what can I offer?”

