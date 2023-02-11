NEWS

Kwankwaso: Peter Obi Can Only Win The Presidential Election If We Come Together

Ahead of the election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has revealed the only thing he believes would make Peter Obi win the presidential election.

According to a recent report by Dailypost, the NNPP candidate said the only way the Labour Party candidate could stand a chance to chance of winning the upcoming election is if Peter Obi forms a merger with him.

An excerpt of his statement reads

Recall that prior to the upcoming election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi have been tipped to form an alliance so as to stand a bigger chance of defeating the two bigger political parties, PDP and APC. There were several talks between the two parties but an agreement failed to materialise.

During an interview at Chatham House, the NNPP candidate revealed some of the reasons why a merger didn’t work. He also described the Labour Party as a regional party.

