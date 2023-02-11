Kwankwaso: Most People Voting In The Polls Peter Obi Is Winning Have Not Even Been In Nigeria

The former governor of Kano state and Presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People Party, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has raised concerns about the authenticity of recent polls indicating Peter Obi’s lead in the Presidential race of the Labour Party.

Kwankwaso stated that these polls, including the Nextier survey and a recent poll by Bloomberg, are sponsored by certain individuals to create a false perception.

According to Kwankwaso, the participants in these polls and those voting for Peter Obi are not Nigerian citizens but rather foreign nationals residing in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, America, and Britain. He warned that these unrealistic polls could potentially cause a crisis in the nation if the Federal Government does not intervene.

‘The rise of Peter Obi in these polls is merely a result of social media hype,’ Kwankwaso proclaimed. ‘I must expose the truth and reveal the game plan behind these sponsored polls. Many rely on these fake polls as a means of determining the winner, but I must warn that anything other than the truth could spark a crisis. That is why I am speaking up now.’

