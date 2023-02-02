Kwankwaso Is A Frontrunner, He Won’t Step Down For Atiku —NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, has dismissed claims that their party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is considering stepping down from the race for Atiku Abubakar.

According to NNPP national chairperson, Rufa’i Alkali, their candidate is a strong contender in the forthcoming elections and as such, he would not step down for anybody.

He further added that if someone should be considering stepping down, it should be Atiku Abubakar and not the other way round.

He said: “We have been inundated with calls from across the country. We have no engagement with Atiku Abubakar on any level. Rabiu Kwankwaso is one person that has justified his position as a frontrunner in this election. Atiku should not go so low to impose himself on Nigerians. What will someone want to offer in northern Nigeria, if not Kwankwaso, since they are talking about northern Nigeria now? We want Atiku Abubakar to step down for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

Source: The Cable

Content created and supplied by: Daily_writes (via 50minds

News )

#Kwankwaso #Frontrunner #Wont #Step #Atiku #NNPPKwankwaso Is A Frontrunner, He Won’t Step Down For Atiku —NNPP Publish on 2023-02-02 10:47:50