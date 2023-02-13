This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso debates himself as Obi, Tinubu, Atiku fail to show up

The absurdity that has characterised election debates in Nigeria reared its ugly head again on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, was left to debate himself after other candidates were a no-show.

On the podium set up for the four leading candidates for president, including Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the Labour Party, All Progressives’ Congress (APC), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to discuss their platforms for Nigerians, the former governor of Kano State cut a lonesome figure.

The Nigerian Elections Debate Group (NEDG) and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) jointly organized the presidential debate, which took place at the International Conference Center in Abuja.

Regarding Nigerian election debates, this is by no means a recent occurrence since there are numerous instances of presidents in the past blatantly declining to accept invitations to debates.

At the beginning of the campaign, Tinubu made it plain that he would not participate in any discussion organized by a body other than his campaign council, and he has since followed through on that promise. This may explain the APC presidential candidate’s absence, and in comparison to other reasons, the lack of information to that effect is less surprising.

In the meantime, Obi, who had earlier in the day tweeted his intention to attend the program, gave an explanation for his non-appearance on Sunday and put the blame on a malfunctioning aircraft.

The Labour Party’s nominee had reportedly traveled to Ondo State, from which he intended to fly to Abuja for the debate, according to a statement released by the Obi/Datti campaign organization on Sunday night. He was forced to divert to Lagos, nevertheless, when his aircraft unexpectedly encountered technical difficulties.

He intended to travel to Abuja for the debate after a meeting in Akure, Ondo State, but was warned against it owing to aircraft mechanical difficulties, which led the pilot to choose to fly to Lagos instead.

“It must be recalled that prominent members of the campaign and the party had assembled at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the event in anticipation of Mr. Obi’s arrival,” the statement said.

As for Atiku, as of the time this article was filed, neither his party nor his campaign council had provided an explanation for why he declined the offer.

This may not be too unlikely given that the former vice president, like Tinubu, had previously declared that he would no longer honor invitations to debates.

