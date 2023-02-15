This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso Breaks Silence, Reveals What Will Happen To Tinubu, Atiku During 2023 poll

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot win 2023 general elections.

According to The Premium Times reports, the former Kano state governor said that both political parties would not be able to convince Nigerians to trust them with their votes again.

Kwankwaso also said that while the PDP has gone from bad to worse since 2011, the ruling APC has failed to live up to its expectations.

The NNPP presidential candidate said: “The ordinary voter doesn’t want to remember the PDP or APC. The voters in this country, especially in Northern Nigeria, they will not go for PDP or APC because they have nothing else to say.”

However, exonerating himself as a former member of the PDP and the ruling APC, Kwankwaso said that since he retired from both parties, there had been series of changes he could not have conformed with.

He said: “We realised right from the 2011 election things have gone bad in the PDP. So we wanted a progressive party, and we brought all our friends together. At the end of the day, we succeeded.

“We got the governments both at national and state and, by extension, the local governments in this country. But everybody now is aware of the performance of the APC government.”

Kwankwaso described himself as the best candidate to be Nigeria’s next president because he had been preparing himself for the job for the past 47 years, made up of 17 years as a civil servant and 30 years as a politician.

The NNPP flagbearer said Nigerians had not been lucky to have the best set of people in leadership positions, saying that the 2023 general election offered another opportunity for Nigerians to elect the best people to lead them for the next four years.

The former governor of Kano State described himself as the best candidate to be Nigeria’s Next president

Kwankwaso said he was well-prepared in terms of integrity, capacity, love for the people and academic qualification.

“I am a well-prepared person for the job. Everybody wants to be president or wants to be governor and so on and so forth, but the issue is, it is very difficult to get a well-prepared candidate”

He added that if elected, his administration would do whatever it takes to protect the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians, both within and outside the country.

Content created and supplied by: DrealNews

News )

