Kwankwaso Belittles Labour Party, Alludes it To a Sectarian Party Based on Ethnicity And Religion.

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Wednesday, belittled Labour Party (LP), alluding to it as a sectarian party “based on ethnicity and religion”.

This was revealed by Kwankwaso while he was speaking at the London-based Chatham House about “Nigeria’s 2023 elections: Service delivery and policy choices.”

The former governor of Kano State criticized his opponent’s party before taking aim at the audience member who asked the question about Peter Obi of the LP, who obviously found the line of questioning insulting.

The issue we face is that. Without even asking, I’m certain that the individual who was standing there is from a particular group or location,” he remarked.

If your party is based on ethnicity and religion, it differs from the Labour Party and, of course, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party, which is a national party.

“While we’re criticizing leaders of being this or that, I believe followers also need to learn how to be Nigerians, not just people from one region.

Let me explain that I was among those who first wanted to collaborate with the Labour Party, but sadly at the time, the Labour Party was subject to very strong media hype and as a result they could not see reason.

Kwankwaso continued, gesturing toward the audience member, “He’s still not seeing reason.”

The NNPP standard bearer expressed regret that the participant had not really inquired about him resigning in favor of Obi without mentioning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“[Step down] to work with Labour, the APC, or the PDP,” you would have said. That was the more responsible course of action. But you are unable to visit London. Perhaps nobody in this place even realizes what is going on.

And I’d like to point out that the NNPP is the only mature party in Nigeria at the moment. We have seen more than any other party, particularly the one you highlighted, Labour.

It’s like Andrews Liver Salt, to us. It merely appeared [suddenly]… Now, it is descending. Just be aware that this is reality. Naturally, our party, the NNPP, is the only one that is now receiving support, according to the former governor of Kano.

“Forget about large, big people who are the real problem of our country,” he urged the audience member.

He claimed that the NNPP is “the sole party” with regard to grassroots followers.

“In terms of votes and support, we have today’s success in northern Nigeria locked. We are currently operating in the country’s south.

My brother, have a look at my qualifications. As a PhD in civil engineering, I can check your candidate’s qualifications. I’ve been a part of the system for more than 30 years. I’ve worked for the government for 17 years. I spent 17 years working as a public servant, not a trader, he said

