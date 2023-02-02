This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kwankwaso and Peter Obi disagree with Atiku over talks about an alliance.

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, has claimed that the New Nigeria Peoples Party and the Labour Party are in coalition negotiations.

Prof. Rufai Alkali, national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, disputed the existence of such conversations in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Wednesday.

To our knowledge, he said, there has been no such conversation. We just got back from Ibadan, where we campaigned for the upcoming election, and let me tell you, our party and our candidate are not playing this election.

We believe Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is the strongest candidate in the race, and he has no plans to step down for any other party.

Dr. Yunusa Tanko, the Labour Party’s chief spokesman, echoed these sentiments, saying, “To the best of my knowledge, there is no such discussion.” While we are busy campaigning in Sokoto for our candidate, who has visited 29 states so far, the rest of the country is busy making assumptions.

The time has passed when our candidate’s resignation would be acceptable to anyone. If any other party or individual wishes to step down in favor of our candidate, we would welcome them with open arms.

They made the statement in response to Atiku’s assertions to the BBC that negotiations for an alliance were already underway.

In the interview, the PDP presidential candidate hinted at a possible alliance with Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, and Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate.

Atiku also took the opportunity to address some of the questions and concerns raised about his run for president and his campaign during this interview.

Atiku said, “Of course, yes, it is politics; we are talking with them, anyone of them.” Nonetheless, they pose no danger to me.

Furthermore, he said that he was unafraid of any politician, even his rival in the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He was asked whether he was frightened of Tinubu, and he said, “No, I’m not afraid of that; I have never been terrified of any politician.”

During his campaign, Atiku said, “My vision is to ensure that I use all the things I have done in government and politics for the development of the country, but especially what I used to tell my children that I gave birth to—that I give them education (Western and Islamic) after they graduate from high school.”

They all had to return to Nigeria from their boarding schools (which I did not let them attend) overseas. What type of nation, therefore, am I leaving them and the rest of Nigeria’s future generations? This is why I ask, “What can I provide if I win this time?”

PDP candidate on his administration’s policy direction: “I would take five things, mainly insecurity, that is all across the nation, north and south, divisiveness, and unfairness in government.” We have a thriving economy, excellent schools, and peaceful citizens.

In my view, the federal government has assumed an excessive amount of power that rightfully belongs to the states and municipalities. If I become president, I will prioritize these five issues.

As for how he plans to address the problem of safety, he said, “First of all, we will raise the number of security agents and equipment, and we will boost their wages and allowances.” We will enable the state police but make sure they are not utilized to violate opposition members’ rights.

Over 12 million youngsters, mostly in the north, are not in school, and he pledged to do something about it.

“The federal government would take efforts to guarantee that states spend the funding on education prudently to enhance it,” Atiku says.

As for the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ ongoing strikes, he said he was open to talking with them about the problem.

“I don’t see an issue with it,” he remarked. “I’ve owned a university for almost 20 years, and there hasn’t been a strike for a single day. Simply put, we fund their wages and benefits.

We can revitalize the scholarship system by saying, “Anyone who cannot pay, we have this scholarship, and when they graduate and start working, they pay.” That is how it is done all over the globe.

The PDP candidate responded to questions about the threat presented by his disagreement with the G-5 governors of his party by saying, “Almost all parties have crises, and we are still pacifying them. We are convinced that this will not impair our chances of winning the election, and we are confident of how the elections will be handled today, unlike in the past when a governor would dictate who the people would vote for; the law has altered this, and now election is in the hands of voters.”

He said that he would be happy to make his asset declaration public if that were necessary. The quote, “I write all that I possess, and if I am asked to disclose my assets, I will do it for journalists who want to get it, it’s there,” comes from an interview with a journalist.

