Kwankwanso Reacts To Redesign Policy, Says He Never Thought Govs Would Abuse Buhari At Such Level

President Buhari’s recent stand on the issue of 1000 and 500 old naira notes continues to trial reactions online especially from state governors who inturn have released some statements not accepting the act. The likes of El-Rufai of Kaduna, Ganduje of Kano and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State comes to mind.

With that, the presidential candidate of the NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, while reacting to the recent reactions from some state governors and other ruling party leaders to the Naira redesign policy, said he thought they would take all the billions to the government houses and so on, but one would hear that the same governors were abusing their leaders in such a level.

Kwankwanso then revealed he was shocked, never thought some of them would come out and abuse Buhari to that level and, on the other hand, was pleasantly surprised that facts were coming out. Given that, one begins to wonder what is wrong with them and maybe the EFCC was right that some governors are keeping money in their compounds across the country and now, the policy has made that completely useless, which is why he thinks they are angry.

