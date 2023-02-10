NEWS

Kwakwanso, The Presidential Candidate Of NNPP Goes To Benin For Their South Zonal Rally

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, Rabiu Kwakwanso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, stormed Benin City, where they held its South Zonal rally.

He claimed that he is the most prepared Parliamentary member because he has visited some local government areas, whereas his rivals have only focused on urban.

He went to Aduwawa, Lagos Street, and other places populated primarily by northern Nigerians.

He then moved in a convoy to the Baptist Convention Ground, where the campaign happened. There, he gave their flag to all of the Southern governorship and senatorial bodies and urged the masses to vote for the NNPP.

“We visiting over 500 LGA out of the 774 is a first-hand experience of what it means to reside in these environment and that engagement revealed that the populace are not happy with everything, a lot of things are going wrong,” Okoduwa Akhigbe, one of its leaders for Edo Central, said shortly after the occasion

Amandababy (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 day ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

9 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

9 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

20 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button