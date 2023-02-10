Kwakwanso, The Presidential Candidate Of NNPP Goes To Benin For Their South Zonal Rally

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Thursday, Rabiu Kwakwanso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, stormed Benin City, where they held its South Zonal rally.

He claimed that he is the most prepared Parliamentary member because he has visited some local government areas, whereas his rivals have only focused on urban.

He went to Aduwawa, Lagos Street, and other places populated primarily by northern Nigerians.

He then moved in a convoy to the Baptist Convention Ground, where the campaign happened. There, he gave their flag to all of the Southern governorship and senatorial bodies and urged the masses to vote for the NNPP.

“We visiting over 500 LGA out of the 774 is a first-hand experience of what it means to reside in these environment and that engagement revealed that the populace are not happy with everything, a lot of things are going wrong,” Okoduwa Akhigbe, one of its leaders for Edo Central, said shortly after the occasion

