Kumuyi To Politicians: Accept 2023 Election Results In Good Faith

Pastor William Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, has issued a call for Nigerian politicians to approach the 2023 general elections with a civil and accepting spirit. During a recent interview in Asaba, Kumuyi encouraged voters to cast their ballots intelligently and with consideration for the nation’s future. He stressed that while prayers are important, they alone cannot fix the problems faced by the country.

The Pastor expressed concern over the current state of Nigeria, marked by high levels of unemployment, insecurity, and hunger. He called on those in positions of authority to take visible steps to improve the lives of Nigerians. He also urged candidates in the upcoming election to avoid negative campaigning and instead focus on their own platforms and ideas.

Kumuyi emphasized that the act of voting is not just about casting a ballot, but about choosing leaders who will guide the nation. He noted that this decision has significant implications for areas such as security, finance, and other key issues. He stressed the importance of accepting the election’s outcome, regardless of the winner.

The Pastor called on the winning candidate to view their victory as a responsibility to lead the country out of its challenges and difficulties. He also emphasized the need for a gentlemanly approach from those who do not win, as continuing to fight and criticize will only hinder the nation’s progress.

Kumuyi urged all Nigerians to come together to solve the country’s problems, rather than resorting to fighting or criticism. He believes that by working together, the nation can overcome its current difficulties and improve the lives of its citizens.

