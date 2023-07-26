Kumuyi Replies Journalist Who Asked Why People Are Becoming Less Spiritual, Despite Many Churches

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry sends an important message to believers as he was asked variety of questions as he paid a courtesy to Ladoke Akintola University on his arrival to Ogbomosho, Oyo State, for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi.

He was asked, “We have many churches in Nigeria, but people are becoming less spiritual, how did we get to this point? He said, “Many churches and people are not generally much better. Before I come to that, we have many hospitals, but sicknesses are on the increase, many institutions of learning and ignorance pervades everywhere. Many drivers, vehicles, and as the years go by, accidents multiply.”

“If we look at statistics and come to the wrong side of analysis, we’ll say hospitals are there, and people are still falling sick, forget about the hospitals. Many people go to school with all these technological advancement, but the level of knowledge in our days is much greater. There is Google and you can have everything you search for, knowledge is on the increase, but the output of now and 50 years ago is like where are we?”

“About the churches, here we are, many churches, but it looks like morals, spiritual lives and integrity is going down. If I thought like that in 1973, there won’t be Deeper Life Bible Church today. I knew that if you threw one stone into the river, the ripple effect will start there and there will eventually be a multiple effect of results. That is why I said many churches, but I will make a difference. This is what we need to understand.”

