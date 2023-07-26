Kudos To Asari Dokubo, He’s Not Licensed But We Patronize Him To Help In Curbing Oil Theft- Professor Benjamin Okaba

In an interview with Arise today, Professor Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress, discussed oil theft in the Niger Delta’s creeks.

The reality is that Ijaw people are in charge of preventing oil theft, according to Professor Benjamin Okaba. Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo deserves praise since we pay him to assist us in reducing oil theft. Even if he and Tantita (owned by Tompolo) lack training or a licence, we still utilise them since our standard security architectures are failing to provide the necessary protection.

You heard that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu bragged of generating 2000 barrels of oil next year, said Professor Benjamin Okaba. He wouldn’t say that if it weren’t for the calm in the Niger Delta.

We have an avalanche of evidence on who the true oil thieves are, stated Professor Benjamin Okaba. They are not Ijaw people, of that I am certain. The barracks, NNPC, and Abuja are all home to oil thieves. In addition to identifying them, we have made strong remarks about it.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba concluded by saying, “I want you to know that Ijaw people cannot be taking what is theirs. In the Ijaw Nation, we are ‘installmentally’ dying because those who are taking our oil have harmed our ecology.

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 12th – 18th minutes).

