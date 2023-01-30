Kolade-Otitoju Reveals How INEC Tried To Protect Itself During The Osun Election Court Case

A veteran journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, has revealed details of how the Electoral Tribunal made its final judgement regarding the Osun State governorship election. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission provided two different BVAS report to the APC. Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also said that the provision of the second BVAS report by INEC was a failed attempt to absolve itself of any wrong in the Osun election.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju disclosed that when Oyetola and the APC felt that some results of the Osun State election were unreal, they urged INEC to give them the BVAS report and INEC complied. After Oyetola and his team went through the report and found that the number of accredited voters on the BVAS did not tally with what was on INEC’s result sheet, they went to court.

According to Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, when the case was ongoing at the Electoral Tribunal, INEC decided to come up with a second BVAS report which was different from what it had given Oyetola and the APC earlier. INEC claimed that the second report was more accurate because it was the synchronized BVAS report.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju disclosed that during the judgement, the Electoral Tribunal criticized INEC for bringing a second BVAS report when it did not tell Oyetola and the APC that the first report was temporal or provisional. Speaking further, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju also disclosed that the second BVAS report also had issues that also suggests that over-voting took place.

