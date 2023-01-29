This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kola Ologbondiyan Urges Nigerians To Thank Atiku Over Extension Of Date For Submission Of Old Naira Notes

A member of the People’s Democratic Party and member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan has said that the presidential candidate of the party deserves to take credit for the extension of the deadline for submission of old naira notes.

Recall that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has extended the deadline for submission of old naira notes from initial 31st of January, 2023, to 10th of February, 2023.

However, Kola Ologbondiyan has claimed that it was Atiku Abubakar’s patriotic appeal to the Federal Government that brought about the Federal Government’s change of mind which birthed the extension of the deadline. On this note, he said that Nigerians have Atiku Abubakar to thank for the development.

While lauding Atiku Abubakar for his alleged patriotic act, Kola Ologbondiyan chided the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to him, the difference between Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress had been magnificently clear.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan, while it is always about patriotism and the feelings of Nigerians for Atiku Abubakar, it is always about self for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He however urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to monitor the distribution of the new naira notes to cripple the efforts of corrupt politicians to use it to buy votes, which will help to reduce or prevent vote buying.

According to him, the Central Bank of Nigeria must monitor the distribution of the new notes during this extended period and ensure that the “bullion van politician” does not hijack the new notes.

Content created and supplied by: Mr_Counselor (via 50minds

News )

#Kola #Ologbondiyan #Urges #Nigerians #Atiku #Extension #Date #Submission #Naira #NotesKola Ologbondiyan Urges Nigerians To Thank Atiku Over Extension Of Date For Submission Of Old Naira Notes Publish on 2023-01-29 13:46:36