Kola Ologbondiyan Reacts After Tinubu Tried To Blackmail Pres Buhari & Blame APC For His Rejection

A spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa campaign organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan has berated the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Buhari and blame the APC led administration for his “looming rejection by Nigerians”.

In a statement released on Wednesday in Abuja, Mr Kola said that it is unfortunate that Tinubu will try to exonerate himself from the failures of his party and then shed “crocodile tears”, when in actual fact, he is the one sponsoring and benefitting from the insensitive policies.

“It indeed speaks volume of Asiwaju Tinubu’s character, that while he is reported to be hugely involved in the corruption in the petroleum sector, which had led to the fuel crisis, he is pretending to care for the pains Nigerians are passing through just because it was beginning to affect his political life ambition,” the PDP man said.

Kola concluded that Tinubu’s antics, beguilememts and diversionary theatrics on fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes foisted to take the votes of Nigerians, will not sway Nigerians.

Credit: Punch paper

