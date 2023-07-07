NEWS

Kogi State Polytechnic Expels 313 Students for Academic Failure

According to Vanguard, The Board of Education of Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, has approved the expulsion of 313 students for academic failure in the first semester of the 2022/2023 academic year.

The expulsion follows the consideration of the report of the Academic Affairs Committee’s Central Grade Verification Committee at the Board’s June 22, 2023 meeting held in the 200 Twin Lecture Theater on the main campus.

According to a statement released Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Rituals Omare Olade, the declines were in 17 departments and 28 programs.

The board, chaired by Rector Salisu Ogbo Usman, clarified that the decision is part of its determination to maintain high academic standards and develop worthy academic ambassadors.

Dr. Usman thanked the chair and members of the Central Results Review Committee and all members of the Academic Board for their continued support and maintenance of academic standards.

Dr. Usman also asked each dean, department chair, and unit head to provide credible leadership at all times.

He also asked students to make full use of the available learning facilities, to be law-abiding, and to avoid all social ills on and off campus.

