Kogi House of Assembly recalls four suspended members.

After seven months of suspension of four members of the House of Assembly, the suspension was lifted by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The announcement on the lifting of the suspension was made on Tuesday in Lokoja during plenary by Matthew Kolawole, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

Members of the House of Assembly recalled are former Deputy Chief whip, Moses Ododo, former majority leader, Bello Balogun, former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Mohammed and Idris Ndakwo (Lokoja II).

The four lawmakers in June 2022, were suspended for alleged gross misconduct. Which investigation was done on ethics and privileges by the house of committee.

Nevertheless, according to Kolawole, the Assembly Speaker said the suspended lawmakers were recalled as the seventh Assembly is gradually coming to an end, so as to foster peace and harmony among members.

However, the findings of the house of committee read on ethics and privileges, the Assembly Chief Whip, Ahmed and the committee chairman said the members who were suspended were remorseful for their actions and they should be recalled to perform legislative duties.

