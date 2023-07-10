Kogi: Hoodlums attack, vandalize SDP secretariat in Lokoja

The Kogi branch of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which is located on Paparanda Round about Lokoja, has been broken into, vandalized and some important items and documents set ablaze by some thugs and hoodlums, Guardian Nigeria reports.

Around 10: 15 a. m. on Sunday, the party’ s secretariat was broken into and some materials were set on fire, although there have been no reports of casualties, according to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr. Sam Abenemi, the SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, verified the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja. He termed the behavior as ” wicked, shocking, and uncalled for” in his comments to the media.

Abenemi expressed surprise and concern at the direction the electioneering campaign for the governorship election that will take place on November 11 in the state is taking.

“My notion of campaigning boils down to asking people for their votes, but the new heights the competition has reached are both alarming and really disappointing.

” Just this morning, at 10. 15 in the morning, some hoodlums stormed our party office in Lokoja, vandalized it, and put some materials on fire. We feared that these hoodlums were being sponsored.

” This deed is reprehensible, horrible, and completely unwarranted. He stated that this is not the way politics are played in democratic nations such as ours, and I agree with him”.

Abenemi stated that ” this evil and wicked act is aimed at scaring us from taking part in the governorship election, but we won’ t be deterred”

He advised the people of Kogi to make sure that they participate in the upcoming election for governor in its entirety so that they can choose who they want to rule them and prevent anyone from imposing an unpopular person on them against their will.

However, he pleaded with those in charge of security to launch an investigation into the horrible crime and make sure that those responsible were brought to justice.

SP Williams Ovye- Aya, the Spokesman for the Kogi Police Command, verified the occurrence after being contacted; however, he stated that no arrests had been made.

” We have received a report regarding the vandalism that occurred at the campaign secretariat of the SDP, and we are currently conducting an investigation into the incident in order to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice”.

Ovye- Aya stated that there has been no arrest made so far as regards to the attack.

