Kogi Guber: Yahaya Bello urges residents to support APC’s Ododo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has tasked residents to vote for Usman Ododo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the November 11 governorship election, for posterity.

In a statewide broadcast to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the creation of the state on Sunday, Mr Bello expressed the belief that Mr Ododo had all it takes to consolidate the achievements of his administration.

“I am confident in his ability to continue the upward trend in our growth graph established by our New Direction Administration. I solicit your support for him in the November 11 Kogi governorship elections.

“Our vision is clear: to provide a ready blueprint for our future leadership to continue developing Kogi State into Nigeria’s foremost and most secure emerging commercial hub, leveraging our geographical location, natural endowments, and human resources for a sustainable future,” he said.

He added that the government anticipated improved infrastructure, education, healthcare, security and agricultural advancements, with enhanced cooperation and integration amongst the people.

Mr Bello said he looked forward to the future with an urgent imperative to ensure that the state does not fall into the hands of a leadership that would ignore the people’s needs.

“Let us remember that any success we have seen as a state since we became one of the federating units in the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not the work of a single individual or administration, but the collective effort of every citizen,” he said.

Mr Bello also assured that the government was putting the finishing touches toward distributing the palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on the people.

“These are hard times, but we promise to be with you every step of the way,” he said.

