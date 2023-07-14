NEWS

Kogi Guber: Court Orders Protection Of SDP Candidate

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an order for the provision of maximum security to Murtala Ajaka, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November governorship election in Kogi State, Nigeria. The order was granted in response to an ex-parte application filed by Ajaka through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN).

The order mandates various security agencies, including the army, navy, Department of State Services (DSS), and police, to ensure the safety of the SDP candidate and his supporters until the hearing of the main suit before the court. The application also sought to restrain the security agencies from arresting, inviting, detaining, or threatening the life and property of Ajaka.

The defendants named in the suit include the governor of Kogi State, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, the DSS and its directors, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff. The order aims to protect Ajaka and prevent any interference with his campaign activities until the court makes a final determination on the matter.

