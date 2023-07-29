Kogi Guber: Adeleke Heads 120-Man Campaign For Melaye

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 120-member campaign council for the 11th November governorship election.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the party's National Publicity Secretary, revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, will chair the party’s Kogi campaign committee.

The party charged the national campaign council with working with the seriousness that its candidate, Senator Dino Melaye, deserves in the November 11 election.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Muftwang will serve as Deputy Chairman of the campaign council, as will Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, former Senate President David Mark, and former PDP National Chairman Ahmadu Ali, among others.

The committee will be inaugurated on Wednesday, August 2, at the National Executive Committee Hall at the party's National Secretariat in Abuja, according to the release.

