Kogi Governor’s Wife, Rashida Bello, Nephew Charged With over N3bn Fraud

The Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has charged Rashida Bello, the wife of the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for an alleged N3 billion fraud.

Rashida was charged alongside her nephew, Ali Bello, to a Federal High Court in Abuja, by the anti-graft agency.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said Rashida Bello was arraigned yesterday alongside three other persons on an 18-count charge, bordering on criminal misappropriation and money laundering to the tune of N3,081,804,654.

The charge against them said that sometimes in June 2020, Rashida Bello, Ali Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Adabenega and Iyada Sadat, procured E-Traders International Limited to retain the aggregate sum of N3,081,804,654.00 which sums should have reasonably know that forms parr of proceeds of unlawful activity wit.

This is criminal misappropriation and they have committed an offence contrary to the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable.

According to punchng.com, the procurement took place in Abuja as the governor’s wife is still at large.

