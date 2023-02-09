NEWS

Kogi governor’s nephew, others remanded for 3 billion naira fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has on Wednesday indicted Mr. Ali Bello, the nephew of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, before Judge Obiora Egwuatu of the Abuja Federal Court.

Bello was charged along with the likes of Abba Dauda, ​​Yakubu Adabenege, Iyada Sadat and Rashida Bello, who are said to be on the run.

The defendants were charged with 18 counts bordering on criminal embezzlement and money laundering totaling N3,081,804,654.00. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to a statement made by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, on Wednesday.

Faced with her objections, prosecutor’s attorney Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), urged the court to set a hearing date that would allow prosecutors to prove their case.

In a ruling, Judge Egwuatu of the Abuja Federal Court ordered the defendants to be held in a correctional facility pending a decision on bail requests. The case was adjourned until February 13, 2023.

#Kogi #governors #nephew #remanded #billion #naira #fraudKogi governor's nephew, others remanded for 3 billion naira fraud Publish on 2023-02-09



