Kogi Governor Reveals The Reason Several Roads Were Cut Off In Kogi Few Hours To Election

According to a report by Channels Television, the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has revealed the reason why he ordered the excavation of some roads in the state.

Some pictures of excavated roads in Kogi State have been making rounds on the internet, with attendant allegations that the roads were cut off to stop the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC from distributing election materials to the area.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, a politician, who recorded the video of the situation had alleged that the excavation was done to sabotage the electoral process. However, this allegation was debunked by the Kogi State Governor, as he reveals the actual reason why he gave order for the excavation.

Dispelling the rumour, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications in the State, disclosed that the excavation of roads was a security measure to restrict the use of the road sby criminals who had been breaching the peace of the area.

It was earlier reported by Punch that some gunmen had stormed the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State with explosives which rocked the administrative block of the Local Government. A similar occurrence had also happened in December 29, 2022 during President Buhari’s visit to the state.

Sequel to the recent explosion, the State Government disclosed that it has convened an emergency Security Council meeting to address the security challenge and avert possible future occurrence.

“One of the measures arrived at was to restrict the number of routes to the flashpoints to enable security agents properly mount effective surveillance on the other access roads for the safety of the people, especially as they go to the polls on Saturday, February 25, 2023. We thank the State Ministry of Works and Urban Development for their proactive efforts on the road” –the statement partly read.

