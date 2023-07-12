Kogi: ‘Gov Yahaya Bello Should Allow Us To Compete With The APC Governorship Candidate’ – Ajaka

Yakubu Ajaka, the SDP candidate for governor in the Kogi State 2023 election, claims that Governor Yahaya Bello has made it impossible for opposition parties to run campaigns in Kogi state. In a Channels Tv interview, he said that because the governor is not on the ballot, he should allow other parties’ candidates to fight fairly. Mr. Ajaka, who just publicly acknowledged that his life is indeed in danger.

The Governor isn’t on the ballot, but he’s taken it upon himself to support the candidate, the speaker said. We should be able to compete with the APC candidate for governor, according to Governor Yahaya Bello. Let’s explain what we can do for the state’s citizens and let them decide. In this instance, the governor prohibits individuals from moving. He will accuse you of terrorism as soon as he learns how well-liked you are. Natasha Akpoti ran for office in 2019 and had the same outcome. Her campaign office was destroyed by fire.

