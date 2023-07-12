NEWS

Kogi: ‘Gov Yahaya Bello Should Allow Us To Compete With The APC Governorship Candidate’ – Ajaka

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 353 1 minute read

Yakubu Ajaka, the SDP candidate for governor in the Kogi State 2023 election, claims that Governor Yahaya Bello has made it impossible for opposition parties to run campaigns in Kogi state. In a Channels Tv interview, he said that because the governor is not on the ballot, he should allow other parties’ candidates to fight fairly. Mr. Ajaka, who just publicly acknowledged that his life is indeed in danger.

The Governor isn’t on the ballot, but he’s taken it upon himself to support the candidate, the speaker said. We should be able to compete with the APC candidate for governor, according to Governor Yahaya Bello. Let’s explain what we can do for the state’s citizens and let them decide. In this instance, the governor prohibits individuals from moving. He will accuse you of terrorism as soon as he learns how well-liked you are. Natasha Akpoti ran for office in 2019 and had the same outcome. Her campaign office was destroyed by fire.

[Start From 3:50]

TO WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Jahpedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 353 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Those Who Criticized EU Report In 2023 Actually Celebrated It In 2019, What A Turnaround?- Oseloka

2 mins ago

After that night and the departure of the visiting Evangelist, I was like a baby born – Oyakhilome

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Akeredolu In Extreme Incapacity — Adamu, Atiku’s Aide Commends Fayose Over Comment On Wike

25 mins ago

Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On what Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun Of Election- Eluchie

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button