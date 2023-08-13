Kogi 2023: PDP celebrates collapse of ADC structure for Dino Melaye

The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed delight about political gains it’s candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State Governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, SDM, is making ahead of the polls.

Vanguard report that, The SDM Media Team on Sunday, announced voluntary collapse of the political structure of the Idah Local Government Council chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, of Kogi State, into that of the PDP in the state.

The ADC’s officials, led by its chairman Adejoh Haruna, revealed the decision during a meeting in Lokoja over the weekend, claiming it was a resolution of the chapter, according to the SDM PDP Campaign.

He was quoted as adding that Senator Melaye had the support of the party’s entire local government executives in Idah.

Vanguard report that, He claims that they have presented the ADC membership registers for each of the 10 wards in the local government, as well as the issued and unissued membership cards of the ADC, to the PDP governorship candidate as a sign of their resolve.

The ADC Chairman noted that their choice was dependent on the PDP candidate’s ability to deliver the Kogi State populace from the anguish of the last seven years while handing these goods to Senator Melaye.

Senator Dino Melaye is the most prepared when it comes to preparation, experience, exposure, and the ability to deliver on good governance, according to Haruna.

The Party Chairman continued, “We don’t need to squander our time, thus we collapsed our structure (ADC) in Idah local government to work for Senator Dino.

When elected governor of Kogi State on November 11, Senator Melaye retorted that he was ready to lead an administration that included everyone in the ADC and executives.

He claimed that as evidence of his dedication to this cause, a number of ADC members will be included in his campaign, ensuring that their integration into government would go smoothly.

Melaye continued, “As governor, remuneration expressed as percentages shall be condemned to the disgraceful annals of our previous misgovernance.

“Our local government will be effectively run so that the employees, teachers, traditional leaders, and retirees receive their pay when it is due.

“I shall be the Governor-for-All the People of Kogi State, and not Igala, Ebira, or Okun Governor.”

