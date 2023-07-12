Kogi 2023: Ododo promises to consolidate Yahaya Bello’s initiatives

The APC governorship candidate in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has promised to consolidate on the initiatives of Governor Yahaya Bello when elected in the November 11 governorship poll.

Mr Ododo gave the assurance at the official unveiling of “Okun United for Ododo Project 2023” on Wednesday in Kabba, Kabb-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

He said his administration, by the grace of God, would consolidate all the initiatives of Mr Bello in all sectors of the economy.

The governorship aspirant, represented by the Kogi Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Wemi Jones, said his government would recognise everyone contributing to his emergence as governor.

“I am with you in spirit, soul, and body, and I promise to give you 100 per cent of the necessary support that is required from me,” he said.

The APC candidate, therefore, appealed to the Okun people to give him their total support so that the votes that would come from Kogi West would be massive and even surpass Kogi Central votes where he came from.

Speaking in his capacity, the commissioner assured the APC candidate and his running mate that the people of Kogi West would deliver massive votes for the APC in the governorship election.

Mr Jones congratulated the people of Kogi West, particularly Okun land, for the arrival of the Kogi State University, Kabba.

The commissioner promised that students would be admitted into the school before the end of September.

He assured that the governor would matriculate the first set of students into the school before he vacates office for Mr Ododo in January 2024.

The commissioner thanked the people and urged them not to take the good gesture from the governor for granted.

The dignitaries present at the event were APC chairman, Abdullahi Bello; Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Folashade Ayoade; the speaker of Kogi House of Assembly and other members; commissioners; and top government officials.

(NAN)