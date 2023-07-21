Know Who You Are, Run Your Race And Let God Be Pleased. Be A Gospel General Not A Gossip General – Prophet Iginla

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Youtube shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “God is raising GOSPEL GENERALS, not gossip generals. Because Gospel generals are vessels of honour in ministry armed with grace and focus to make a mark in the kingdom, but gossip generals are people who seem to be men of God but always use their pulpit to slander and castigate other ministers in order to gain credibility. Proverbs 10:17-19 says “He is in the way of life that keepeth instruction: but he that refuseth reproof erreth. He that hideth hatred with lying lips, and he that uttereth a slander, is a fool. Sin is not ended by multiplying words, but the prudent hold their tongues.

Speaking further he said “Know Who You Are Run Your Race And Let God Be Pleased, A Gospel General Not A Gossip General. On this note, I prophesy upon your life today that you shall make an unstoppable impact as a gospel general In the mighty name of Jesus.

