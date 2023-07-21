NEWS

Know Who You Are, Run Your Race And Let God Be Pleased. Be A Gospel General Not A Gossip General – Prophet Iginla

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 369 1 minute read

The General Overseer of Champion’s Royal Assembly Prophet Joshua Iginla in his recent post on Youtube shared a message to friends and families.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “God is raising GOSPEL GENERALS, not gossip generals. Because Gospel generals are vessels of honour in ministry armed with grace and focus to make a mark in the kingdom, but gossip generals are people who seem to be men of God but always use their pulpit to slander and castigate other ministers in order to gain credibility. Proverbs 10:17-19 says “He is in the way of life that keepeth instruction: but he that refuseth reproof erreth. He that hideth hatred with lying lips, and he that uttereth a slander, is a fool. Sin is not ended by multiplying words, but the prudent hold their tongues.

Speaking further he said “Know Who You Are Run Your Race And Let God Be Pleased, A Gospel General Not A Gossip General. On this note, I prophesy upon your life today that you shall make an unstoppable impact as a gospel general In the mighty name of Jesus.

WisdomwiseD (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 369 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Yunusa Tanko Reacts After Peter Obi Donated 100 Bags Of Rice & N5M To Internally Displaced People

12 mins ago

Actress Georgina Ibeh Causes A Stir With New Loved-up Photos Of Herself And An Actor

14 mins ago

2023 Polls: INEC Chairman, Commissioners Meet With Collation, Returning Officers

26 mins ago

25% FCT: PDP Are Waiting For LP Supporters To Protest Because They Are More Militant -Shehu Sani

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button