Kingsley Moghalu’s wife narrates how she and her husband were stuck inside elevator in UK

It was sheer providence that saved a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu and his wife, Maryanne, as they were stuck inside an elevator in a hotel in the United Kingdom for over 30 minutes and it took the efforts of emergency rescuers to bring them out.

Mrs Maryanne Moghalu, who narrated the incident on her Twitter handle on Monday, disclosed that she and her husband were coming down from their hotel where they lodged on Monday morning when the elevator suddenly stopped functioning in between floors, making them to become worried.

(Caption): Professor Kingsley Moghalu and his wife, Maryanne.

She added that however, the situation was salvaged when the officials of the hotel alerted emergency rescuers who quickly raced to the elevator area and brought the situation under control, with Moghalu’s wife thanking God that everything ended well.

In the videos she posted about the incident, she was heard telling the rescuers who forced the elevator doors open not to let the door close again, apparently because of the trauma she went through, while also saying she was happy to see the rescuers after they were able to open the doors.

Below is the screenshot of the tweet by Mrs Moghalu on the incident:

