King Of Ebira Is My Uncle But I Don’t Care Who You Are, I Will Discipline You If You Err – Gov Bello

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has addressed the controversy surrounding the query issued to the king of Ebiraland, Ohinoyi Ado Ibrahim. It would be recalled that the Kogi State government queried the monarch for his absence during Buhari’s visit to commission some projects in the state. (Source: Punch)

In a video shared on YouTube by Channels TV, Governor Bello was told that “The query sent from the government of Kogi State to the traditional ruler of Ebiraland has been generating controversy. The response that is coming out of Ebiraland is that it is a denigration of the royal stool and also that there has been a fallout between you and the Ohinoyi who you allegedly said doesn’t like you and that is perhaps the root of this problem”.

In his reply to the statement, Governor Bello said the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland is his second uncle (father’s first cousin) and he has a lot of respect for the royal stool which the monarch occupies, however, he has to separate personal relationship from governance. He said as a Governor, he is always ready to discipline anyone who errs and reward anyone who performs well regardless of who is involved. He concluded by saying that an administrative way of handling the issue is ongoing.

In Governor Bello’s exact words: “Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, his royal majesty Dr. Ado Ibrahim is my uncle. His mother and my grandfather are siblings. Ohinoyi and my father, Alhaji Bello are first cousins, I and his children are second cousins so we are related by blood. Ohinoyi is a man that I soo much revere and respect, he can attest to the cordial relationship between myself and his children. There is nobody that can come out openly and say that I said Ohinoyi doesn’t like me but let’s separate personal relationship from governance. The traditional institution know how much I respect and protect them, I don’t think there is any Governor in Kogi State that has elevated traditional institutions like me, but we have to separate administration from personal relationship.

“We are taking steps to ensure that nobody goes outside his official mandate. It will interest you that I don’t have my relation that I appointed in this administration simply so that I could discipline or reward when the need be. One of the hallmarks of leadership and administration is the ability to reward and ability to discipline. If you err, I would not care who you are, I will discipline you. If you do well, I wouldn’t care whether I know you or not, I will reward you. An administrative way of handling the issue is ongoing, there is no point whatsoever in putting it to the public which is why I have declined severally to make comments on it but if I don’t say anything now, then people will go with the wrong impression”.

