Kindly Step Down As Atiku's Running Mate, Chief Clark to Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Edwin Clark who is famously known as the Former Federal Commissioner for Information and and Niger-Delta Leader, has recently asked the Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to resign from being the running mate of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

He made this statement while addressing journalists on Wednesday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

He said: “I can therefore understand why you have deliberately and immorally betrayed your colleagues of Southern Nigeria and the people for your own selfish ambition by wanting to land on a safer ground by accepting to serve as running mate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In addition, Chief Edwin Clark who revealed that Okowa went contrary to the resolutions of southern governors and other stakeholders that no politician from the South should accept to be running mate to a northerner and particularly, Atiku Abubakar, further accused Governor of using the money to develop his village at the expense of the oil communities.

However, Clark further made a statement saying “I formally hereby announce that I will personally vote for Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day.

In conclusion, he called on Mr Obi to tackle the issues of the injustices and environmental degradation in the Niger Delta region if elected as President.

