Killings, Abduction of Our Chieftain in Benue, Reflect Gov Alia’s Disconnect from Security – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has expressed deep concern over the ongoing insecurity and killings in the state since Governor Hyacinth Alia assumed office on May 29, 2023. In recent events, unknown gunmen attacked the Akpuuna 1 settlement area, resulting in the deaths of over 27 people and the abduction of Hon. John Gbede Chihichan, a House of Representatives aspirant from the PDP. The PDP blames the governor’s lack of preparedness for governance and his disconnect from the security situation for the worsening security conditions.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived at the settlement on motorcycles, armed with automatic firearms, and carried out the attack, causing casualties and forcing others to flee. In another incident, Hon. Chihichan was abducted from his house in Turan, Tiir Council Ward, after being shot in the leg by unidentified gunmen who drove away with him in his own car. The PDP criticizes Governor Alia for not appointing a Security Adviser despite being in office for almost two months and highlights his Chief Press Secretary’s admission that the governor was unaware of the detention of local government chairmen by the Directorate of State Service (DSS).

The PDP emphasizes that the killings in Akpuuna 1 and the abduction of Hon. Chihichan further exacerbate the already deteriorating security situation in the state. They attribute the rise in violence to an influx of Fulani herdsmen and their cattle, who reportedly entered the state in anticipation of the repeal of the anti-open grazing law, which the governor had promised during his campaign. The party calls on security agencies to ensure the safe return of Hon. Chihichan and urges the governor to take proactive measures to address the security challenges in the state.

