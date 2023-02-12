Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Owing to the frequency of kidnapping incidents happening in Olamaboro Local Government Area, in Kogi State, now, the residents have demanded the dismissal of the Council Chairman, Hon Friday Nicodemus Adejoh, for allegedly neglecting his duty in his local government.

Many of the residents, who expressed dislike over the increasing level of insecurity in the Local Government Area, accused the Council Chairman of abandoning his people by relocating to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, instead staying in his locality to address the problem bedevilling his people.

During an impassioned appeal to Governor Yahaya Bello to call this Local Government Council Chairman to order, the residents complained bitterly that most parts of Olamaboro LGA was no longer secure.

One of the residents of Emonoja, a village in Olamaboro Local Government, disclosed to journalists, on Saturday, that the embattled Chairman had neglected his official duty, simply for his own selfish interest. He complained that his village, too, is no longer safe.

Inyimanicholas (

)