NEWS

Kidnapping has Decreased Since the Naira Redesign Policy Started -Chuks Akunna Says

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chuks Akunna, Executive Director of the Authority paper, has examined Nigeria’s vital gains since the implementation of the Naira Redesign Policy and the Naira Swap Deadline. Speaking on AIT , Akunna stated that the CBN should have studied the policy before its implementation.

In response to the topic, Akunna said, “The CBN should have realized what it was up against.” However, we seem to be focusing on the challenges caused by the cash shortage. According to the CBN Governor and the President, the policy is meant to curtail vote-buying and curb ransoms taken by kidnappers. We recently learned that terrorists and kidnappers told highway passengers of their fears that the old notes would become worthless after the deadline for the Naira swap.

He added, “Also, we have not analyzed the declining rate of kidnappings since the policy was set in motion.” There has been a sharp decline in such cases. If you ask people to pay ransom, will they do so in dollars or Naira? These are vital factors that have not been considered.

You can watch the interview here. (1:08:30 minute)

Adegorioye (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 24 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

8 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

8 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

19 mins ago

2023: Some Northern States that might not favour Atiku Abubakar according to report by Nextier poll

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button