Kidnappers Flogged Our Village Head To Death After He Offered To Give Them N200k As Ransom – Victim

Markus Zaki, a kidnap victim from the Ketti community in Abuja, has disclosed how the head of his village, lost his life after they were kidnapped from their village.

In an interview with Trust TV, Zaki said “I was sleeping when kidnappers broke into my house with guns. They woke me up and asked me to put on my clothes after which they tied my hands and ordered me to go out. They violently took me down the hills where I met our village head equally kidnapped with his hands tied. They surrounded us with guns and some of the kidnappers went back to take other victims. Thereafter they forcefully directed us to the bush”.

Speaking further, he said “We left our village by midnight and got to the kidnappers’ camp by noon trekking. When we arrived they asked the village head to come forward. The kidnappers asked him how much he was ready to pay as ransom and he told them he can afford two million naira but they said two million naira was too small. They further asked him how much he can afford immediately and he said two hundred thousand naira but the kidnappers told him they were going to beat him severely. They started beating us mercilessly until we fainted. When we finally regained consciousness it was only the village head who didn’t wake up. We tried waking him up but he never responded. The kidnappers later relocated us to another side of the forest leaving his body behind”.

