Kidnappers Didn’t Request Any Money To Free My Son -Pastor E. A. Adeboye Recounts Past Experience

Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) General Overseer Pastor E. A. Adeboye delivered the sermon “Looking Unto Jesus” at today’s RCCG August Thanksgiving Service. He mentioned the kidnapping of one of his sons during his lecture, claiming that the captors released him without demanding ransom. He then went on to explain their actions.

“When it looks as if your case is already too late, just look unto Jesus,” Pastor E. A. Adeboye says in the video (1:20:25). One of my boys was kidnapped in a country where the Redeemed Christian Church of God is active. He had been walking down the street when he was seized. His wife was the one who informed us of the problem. To tell the truth, it all felt extremely odd. What might cause a preacher to vanish without a trace? We attempted to locate him, but were unsuccessful.

Therefore, we fixed our eyes on Jesus, for it was He who had sent us out into the world to proclaim the good news. We asked God to step in because we knew that Pastor would be effective in doing God’s job there. My son just stated out of the blue, “Dad, it’s my birthday on March 3; please get me a present.” The people who kidnapped him released him after months without asking for a ransom from the Catholic Church or his loved ones.

As he concluded his prayer, he said, “Today might not be my birthday, but everyday belongs to the Lord. Today, in the name of Jesus Christ, I order that all those who are in servitude of whatever kind be released.

