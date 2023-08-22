Kiddwaya opens up on his kiss with Mercy in the Big Brother Naija house for the first time

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Kidd Waya had a brief interview with Media Personality, Ebuka and he opened up about a lot of things including his kiss with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

Kidd revealed that during his first time in the house, he was an easy going person but when he was invited for the “All Stars Edition” this year to grace the big stage once again for the last and final time, he decided to come up with a strategy of actually playing the game.

Ebuka also asked Kidd about his kiss with fellow housemate, Mercy Eke in the house and without wasting much time, he revealed that they was no feelings attached to the kiss. He further stressed that the kiss was just one of his strategies.

“In his Words”

“During my first stay in the house, people know that I’m all easy going but this time when I got the opportunity to grace the stage and the show for the last and final time, the biggest show in Africa, I decided to go with the strategy of actually playing the game. About my kiss with Mercy Eke, there was no feelings attached, it was all just a game”, Kidd Waya said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

Recall that yesterday, the whole BBN fans were thrown into deep shock when Kidd was evicted from the show, he was one of the most entertaining housemate in the “All Stars Edition” and it’s unfortunate that he’s no longer in the house.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)