This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo’s Suit, An Embarrassment To The Legal Profession- Atiku Campaign

Festus Keyamo (SAN), the chief spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, was called an embarrassment to the legal profession by the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council on Friday because of his lawsuit against the former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Festus Keyamo, the state minister of labour and employment, followed through on his promise to sue Atiku, the PDP’s presidential candidate, for allegedly engaging in corrupt activities on Friday.

When the EFCC, ICPC, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) were given a 72-hour deadline to detain, question, and prosecute Atiku for allegedly stealing public funds, Keyamo brought the three anti-graft organisations to court and joined Atiku in the January 20, 2023 lawsuit.

Atiku Abubakar’s campaign office at Wuse II, Abuja, is listed as the first defendant, and the Federal Secretariat Complex, Annex III, Shehu Shagari Way, Abuja, is listed as the second defendant.

The fourth defendant is Plot 301/302, Institution and Research Cadastral, District Jabi, Abuja, whereas the third defendant is Plot 802 Constitution Avenue, Central Area, Abuja.

Keyamo announced the lawsuit on Twitter on Friday, writing: “#ATIKUGATE: After my 72-hour deadline passed, I went to the Federal High Court in Abuja and filed a lawsuit against Atiku, CCB, ICPC, and EFCC, requesting their invitation, arrest, and investigation of Atiku about the SPV story. I’ve engaged in many of these conflicts in the past, and I won’t stop now.

However, Dr. Daniel Bwala, a lawyer and representative of the Atiku Campaign Council, called Keyamo’s lawsuit ridiculous in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT.

“I observed the proceedings that were filed by the spokesman of the APC against our candidate and he joined, very oddly in addition to the EFCC and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), he joined the address of buildings,” he claimed.

The legality or otherwise of individuals who can sue or be sued is known to even law students at universities or chambers attachments during law school, thus this is absurd. They are aware of whether the situation involves a death or an arrival.

“Secondly, it is really interesting that a cabinet minister who is now serving is also representing himself in court using his own rooms.”

We’ve even heard that their campaign is having trouble because of a shortage of funding, while others are leveraging this situation to collect their own legal fees.

Otherwise, all you have to do is ask legal students from local universities who can sue and be sued, and compare their answers to the addresses of the structures he listed as defendants. To put it bluntly, it is embarrassing for the legal profession. According to independent report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

#Keyamos #Suit #Embarrassment #Legal #Profession #Atiku #CampaignKeyamo’s Suit, An Embarrassment To The Legal Profession- Atiku Campaign Publish on 2023-01-20 19:25:36