Keyamo Visits Akume After Confirmation As Minister (Photos)

Festus Keyamo, a former minister of state for labor and employment, paid George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), a visit in his Abuja office. According to punch , Keyamo and Akume, a former governor of Benue State, both served as ministers under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari.

On Wednesday morning, Keyamo tweeted from his verified Twitter account to say that he had paid his former coworker a visit in his office on Tuesday.

He stated: “Yesterday, I visited H.E. Distinguished Senator George Akume in his office. He is our new SGF in the incoming Cabinet.”

A day after the Senate approved Keyamo to serve as a minister by screening and approving him, Keyamo paid a visit to the previous Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Keyamo, who went before the Senate on Monday for screening, had to deal with a challenging situation after a motion calling for the suspension of Keyamo’s screening.

Keyamo apologized to senators for turning down many invites from the 9th National Assembly after Senate President Godswill Akpabio intervened.

