Keyamo should be sacked with immediate effect for abusing office, PDP tells Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Sunday, the People’s Democratic Party demanded the dismissal of Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, for alleged abuse of office.

According to punch, The PDP made this known at a party press conference in Abuja through the spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Council, Daniel Buala.

According to the PDP, Keyamo “uses the privileges and official powers of his office to intimidate government agencies, including taking the matter to court and filing a case against officials of the same arm of government to which he belongs”.

The PDP was responding to Keyam’s call for an investigation of Atiku Abubakar over corruption allegations.

Bwala said, “We therefore call on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, to remove the minister for abuse of his privileges,” alleging that the Minister of State for Employment and Labour is using his office to intimidate agencies of the Federal Government.

Keyamo last week called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and other anti-corruption organisations to investigate corruption allegations against Atiku, a PDP favourite

According to the PDPPCC, Keyamo used taxpayers’ money to his own advantage.

The press conference was also attended by other key members of the Atiku-Okowa Electoral Council, including Dele Momodu, who said it was the first of many press conferences the party planned to organise.

The PDP also called for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to investigate APC presidential candidate Bolo Tinubu for alleged drug-related offences.

Melarh9 (

)