Keyamo Shares Photo As He Completes His Documentation Ahead Of His Inauguration As Aviation Minister

The spokesperson to the All Progressives Congress campaign Organization and Minister of State Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, has taken to his verified Twitter page to share a photo as he completes his documentation ahead of his inauguration as Ation Minister.

Recall that it was reported that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Festus Keyamo as Minister of Ation,

Festus Keyamo took to his microblogging, Twitter to share his photo as he completed his documentation at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Festus Keyamo shared a photo below:

According to Festus Keyamo, he made it known in his statement by saying he has completed the documentation in preparation for his inauguration as the Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria today.

In his tweet, he wrote in the screenshot photo below :

