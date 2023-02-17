This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo Says Parties Will Need Money On Election Day Including Those Saying They Won’t Give Anything

Still on the issue of the Naira Swap controversy amid President Buhari’s order saying the 1000 and 500 old notes would cease to be legal tender while the 200 old notes would still be till April 10th. This has led to some reactions from APC governors, the likes of El-Rufai and Ganduje. Speaking on the issue, Festus Keyamo, Spokesperson of the Tinubu presidential campaign, while on Channels TV with Seun, revealed more on why political parties would need money on election day, including those who are saying they won’t spend anything.

According to Festus Keyamo, the governors of the APC are just genuinely concerned about the suffering of Nigerians and, on the basis of the election, there are legitimate funds approved by law to fund elections. They don’t need to launder money because, as approved by law, they have 5 billion.

Addressing the issue of moving money on election day, Festus Keyamo mentioned that INEC needs money and when they tell people this, they deceive Nigerians and are being economical with the truth to them, as every political party needs to move money around on election day, not bribing voters.

Revealing why, Festus Keyamo said they have appointed agents across 177 polling units in the country and want Nigerians to listen as they are telling them lies, including people who said they wouldn’t spend shishi (anything). They move money around as the agents need to be given stipends as they would need to wait from 8 when the voting starts at 10 in the night at times.

Photo Credit: Channel TV

Watch the video here and drop your comments below.

Content created and supplied by: TeamAnonymous (via 50minds

News )

#Keyamo #Parties #Money #Election #Day #Including #Wont #GiveKeyamo Says Parties Will Need Money On Election Day Including Those Saying They Won’t Give Anything Publish on 2023-02-17 22:51:10