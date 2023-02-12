Keyamo Reveals What Tinubu Would Do If Defeated By Peter Obi, Atiku, Others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo has revealed what Bola Tinubu would do if defeated by Peter Obi, Atiku, or Others in the 2023 Presidential election.

NewsOnline reports that one of the spokespersons for the Tinubu, Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has claimed his presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has no ruling-party advantage in the forthcoming election.

Keyamo also said the opposition should be prepared to accept defeat in good faith.

His statement was contained in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said the opposition had assumed the Naira redesign policy was targeted at Bola Tinubu.

He wrote, “Since the opposition assumes that the NAIRA redesign policy is targeted at @officialABAT by the ‘powers-that-be’, it’s safe to assume that they now agree that BAT has no ruling-party advantage in this election. In that case, let them be prepared to take their defeat in good faith.”

Related