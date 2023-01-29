Keyamo Reveals 2006 Vanguard Publication Where PDP Asked Atiku To Refund N500m He Misappropriated

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has revealed one old Vanguard Publication where the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar was asked to refund the 500 million Naira he Misappropriated.

According to the publication, Atiku was asked by his own party to refund the N500 million he allegedly collected from the controversial Marine Float Account on behalf of the party. He was summoned by his party in 2006 to defend the reports of the EFCC and the Administrative panel indicting him.

In his official Twitter handle, the Minister of State, Labour and Employment tackled the Peoples Democratic Party for electing Atiku as their presidential candidate after the incident in 2006. He wrote, “It’s so sad that the same party turns around to field him years later as a Presidential Candidate! It is the lowest level of moral degeneracy to which the party has sunk!”

