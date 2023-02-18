This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo Reacts To The Large Crowd That Received Tinubu As He Arrived Borno For His Campaign Rally

With just about a week left before the presidential election, the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has stormed Borno State for his campaign rally.

In the videos and photos which have been trending online, the former Lagos State governor was seen as he was received in the state by a large crowd of supporters. The videos and photos have been attracting reactions from members of the public, and one of those who reacted was the spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo described Tinubu’s arrival in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, as a triumphant entry, and said that the reception is to be expected because traditionally, Borno is not a PDP state. He said that even though Borno State is the region of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he did not get up to 10 percent there in the 2019 election.

In the post he made via his verified Twitter handle, he said – “Triumphant entry of Bola Tinubu to Maiduguri. Not unexpected, though. Borno is a traditional anti-PDP state. Atiku did not even get 10 percent here in 2019. And that is his region.”

It should be noted that the Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, is a former governor of Borno State – he served as governor of the state between 2011 and 2019 – and many are wondering if that will have any significant effect on the outcome of the forthcoming election in Borno State.

What do you have to say about this? Feel free to share your thoughts with us.

You can watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: Richiehenshaw (via 50minds

News )

#Keyamo #Reacts #Large #Crowd #Received #Tinubu #Arrived #Borno #Campaign #RallyKeyamo Reacts To The Large Crowd That Received Tinubu As He Arrived Borno For His Campaign Rally Publish on 2023-02-18 15:49:04