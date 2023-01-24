This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Keyamo Reacts To The Alleged Report That Obi May Step Down For The PDP Candidate Atiku Abubakar

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has sparked reactions on social media following his reaction to a report that alleged that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, may step down from the presidential race for his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

The report which was made by WesternPost claimed that having realized that Obi does not stand a chance of winning the forthcoming election, Peter Obi’s presidential campaign council is considering how Obi can step down for Atiku Abubakar, and that top officials of the campaign council have come to believe that next month’s presidential election is between the APC and PDP.

The report further alleged that in a meeting which took place in Abuja on Monday, some officials of the Labour Party agreed that the party and Peter Obi do not have the numbers to win the election, and that they also analyzed Atiku’s chances and the existing relationship between Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

In his reaction to the report, Keyamo took to his verified Twitter handle to say – “We told them that they were taking them to an unknown destination.”

Keyamo’s statement and the report have been trailed by mixed reactions from members of the public, especially from Peter Obi’s supporters. Some people said that the report is a ploy to mislead Obi’s supporters, and some said that the alleged planned alliance between Obi and Atiku is not possible now that it’s just about one month left to the election.

The Labour Party is yet to release any statement on the report, and hopefully they will, to clear the air on the issue.

