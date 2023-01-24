Keyamo Reacts To Alleged Reports Of Peter Obi Stepping Down For Atiku Abubakar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In an alleged reports that has been making waves on social media, especially from the campaign team of the All Progressive Congress (APC), it was allegedly reported that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and the former Governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, might step down for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Some Nigerians have reacted to this alleged reports, and amongst the Nigerians that have reacted to it is Festus Keyamo, a member of the Presidential campaign spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He said, “We told them that they were taking them to an unknown destination”.

Below is the screenshot of the reaction from Festus Keyamo; We urge the Presidential campaign council of the Labour Party, to come out and react to the alleged report that has been circulating in the camp of their opposition.

What do you have to say about this?

Grantenzy (

)